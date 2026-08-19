Wrapped iTRY Price Today

The live Wrapped iTRY (WITRY) price today is $ 0.02378936, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current WITRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02378936 per WITRY.

Wrapped iTRY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,763,527, with a circulating supply of 368.38M WITRY. During the last 24 hours, WITRY traded between $ 0.02377064 (low) and $ 0.02380376 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02383935, while the all-time low was $ 0.01226095.

In short-term performance, WITRY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Wrapped iTRY (WITRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.76M$ 8.76M $ 8.76M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.76M$ 8.76M $ 8.76M Circulation Supply 368.38M 368.38M 368.38M Total Supply 368,380,156.8848967 368,380,156.8848967 368,380,156.8848967

The current Market Cap of Wrapped iTRY is $ 8.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of WITRY is 368.38M, with a total supply of 368380156.8848967. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.76M.