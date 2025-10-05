Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Price Information (USD)

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) real-time price is $1.024. Over the past 24 hours, WHLP traded between a low of $ 1.019 and a high of $ 1.029, showing active market volatility. WHLP's all-time high price is $ 1.048, while its all-time low price is $ 0.915753.

In terms of short-term performance, WHLP has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +0.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped HLP (WHLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.08M$ 7.08M $ 7.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.08M$ 7.08M $ 7.08M Circulation Supply 6.91M 6.91M 6.91M Total Supply 6,912,670.423358 6,912,670.423358 6,912,670.423358

The current Market Cap of Wrapped HLP is $ 7.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WHLP is 6.91M, with a total supply of 6912670.423358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.08M.