Wrapped GRX Price Today

The live Wrapped GRX (WGRX) price today is $ 13.05, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGRX to USD conversion rate is $ 13.05 per WGRX.

Wrapped GRX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,614,674, with a circulating supply of 200.40K WGRX. During the last 24 hours, WGRX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 21.35, while the all-time low was $ 6.94.

In short-term performance, WGRX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.11K.

Wrapped GRX (WGRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.61M$ 2.61M $ 2.61M Volume (24H) $ 9.11K$ 9.11K $ 9.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.61M$ 2.61M $ 2.61M Circulation Supply 200.40K 200.40K 200.40K Total Supply 244,778.6891602664 244,778.6891602664 244,778.6891602664

The current Market Cap of Wrapped GRX is $ 2.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.11K. The circulating supply of WGRX is 200.40K, with a total supply of 244778.6891602664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.61M.