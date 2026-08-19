Wrapped Gonka Price (WGNK)
The live Wrapped Gonka (WGNK) price today is $ 0.133361, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.133361 per WGNK.
Wrapped Gonka currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,792,707, with a circulating supply of 118.42M WGNK. During the last 24 hours, WGNK traded between $ 0.133359 (low) and $ 0.137174 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282399, while the all-time low was $ 0.109233.
In short-term performance, WGNK moved -- in the last hour and -0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.35K.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped Gonka is $ 15.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.35K. The circulating supply of WGNK is 118.42M, with a total supply of 433480581.1169221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.81M.
--
-0.04%
-0.08%
-0.08%
During today, the price change of Wrapped Gonka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Gonka to USD was $ +0.0176061191.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Gonka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Gonka to USD was $ +0.00000440979424231.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0176061191
|+13.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ +0.00000440979424231
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped Gonka could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Gonka is a decentralized AI inference network built on a native proof-of-work blockchain. Gonka is the foundation for a new generation of AI agents.
Gonka is a new decentralized network that delivers the first truly efficient computation on the blockchain designed for AI inference and training. In Gonka, Hosts power the network and earn for contributing GPU compute; Developers run AI apps without cloud limits or closed LLMs; Users create demand through inference.
Gonka’s novel proof-of-work consensus mechanism eliminates wasting of computing power for the network security or tasks validation and allows it instead being directed entirely towards meaningful tasks. Gonka’s native coin (GNK) is the first representation of AI compute as a currency of the future.
Gonka has been incubated by the American AI developer, Product Science Inc., started by the Web2 industry veterans, Libermans Siblings, former Directors of Product at Snap Inc. Gonka development kicked off in 2024 in a stealth mode as a passion project and was completed in February 2025. Mainnet launched in August, 2025.
Currently, the Gonka network has scaled to an equivalent of 10,000 H100 GPUs in aggregate compute capacity. The GONKA token is preparing for listings on major centralized and decentralized trading platforms. At this stage, there is no secondary market trading; GONKA can only be acquired through network participation, mining, or designated bounty and incentive programs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Wrapped Gonka?
Trading at £0.09829767641640510000, Wrapped Gonka has shown a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WGNK's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 118421037.71 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Wrapped Gonka?
Its market capitalization is £11640482.61804497370000, ranking #887 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WGNK recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between £0.09829620225714690000 and £0.10110816104216340000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Wrapped Gonka fit within the Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem token, WGNK competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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