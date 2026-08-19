Wrapped Gonka Price Today

The live Wrapped Gonka (WGNK) price today is $ 0.133361, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.133361 per WGNK.

Wrapped Gonka currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,792,707, with a circulating supply of 118.42M WGNK. During the last 24 hours, WGNK traded between $ 0.133359 (low) and $ 0.137174 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.282399, while the all-time low was $ 0.109233.

In short-term performance, WGNK moved -- in the last hour and -0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.35K.

Wrapped Gonka (WGNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.79M$ 15.79M $ 15.79M Volume (24H) $ 12.35K$ 12.35K $ 12.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.81M$ 57.81M $ 57.81M Circulation Supply 118.42M 118.42M 118.42M Total Supply 433,480,581.1169221 433,480,581.1169221 433,480,581.1169221

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Gonka is $ 15.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.35K. The circulating supply of WGNK is 118.42M, with a total supply of 433480581.1169221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.81M.