Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 109,103 $ 109,103 $ 109,103 24H Low $ 113,096 $ 113,096 $ 113,096 24H High 24H Low $ 109,103$ 109,103 $ 109,103 24H High $ 113,096$ 113,096 $ 113,096 All Time High $ 124,609$ 124,609 $ 124,609 Lowest Price $ 104,626$ 104,626 $ 104,626 Price Change (1H) -0.38% Price Change (1D) -2.15% Price Change (7D) +0.64% Price Change (7D) +0.64%

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) real-time price is $110,077. Over the past 24 hours, WGBTC traded between a low of $ 109,103 and a high of $ 113,096, showing active market volatility. WGBTC's all-time high price is $ 124,609, while its all-time low price is $ 104,626.

In terms of short-term performance, WGBTC has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, -2.15% over 24 hours, and +0.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 368.73K$ 368.73K $ 368.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.73K$ 368.73K $ 368.73K Circulation Supply 3.35 3.35 3.35 Total Supply 3.350093224607468 3.350093224607468 3.350093224607468

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Goat Bitcoin is $ 368.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WGBTC is 3.35, with a total supply of 3.350093224607468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.73K.