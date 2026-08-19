Wrapped G Price Today

The live Wrapped G (WG) price today is $ 0.00386779, with a 2.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current WG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00386779 per WG.

Wrapped G currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,736, with a circulating supply of 23.72M WG. During the last 24 hours, WG traded between $ 0.00376599 (low) and $ 0.00395997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04600982, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256459.

In short-term performance, WG moved -0.25% in the last hour and +9.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.60.

Wrapped G (WG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.74K$ 91.74K $ 91.74K Volume (24H) $ 39.60$ 39.60 $ 39.60 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.74K$ 91.74K $ 91.74K Circulation Supply 23.72M 23.72M 23.72M Total Supply 23,717,901.30728824 23,717,901.30728824 23,717,901.30728824

The current Market Cap of Wrapped G is $ 91.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.60. The circulating supply of WG is 23.72M, with a total supply of 23717901.30728824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.74K.