Which blockchain network does Wrapped FUSE run on?

Wrapped FUSE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WFUSE?

The token is priced at £0.0013002010949361090000, marking a price movement of -90.15% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wrapped FUSE belong to?

Wrapped FUSE falls under the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Fuse Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WFUSE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wrapped FUSE?

Its market capitalization is £17569.76711885670000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WFUSE is currently circulating?

There are 13512811.335 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wrapped FUSE today?

Over the past day, WFUSE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped FUSE fluctuated between £0.0012964714720128630000 and £0.0138657798251107980000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.