Wrapped fragSOL Price (WFRAGSOL)
The live price of Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) today is 135.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 78.37M USD. WFRAGSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped fragSOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped fragSOL price change within the day is +1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 580.27K USD
Get real-time price updates of the WFRAGSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Wrapped fragSOL to USD was $ +2.37.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped fragSOL to USD was $ -5.1584755810.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped fragSOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped fragSOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.37
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ -5.1584755810
|-3.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped fragSOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+1.78%
+21.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fragmetric is a native liquid (re)staking station on Solana that aims to improve the economic potential and security of the Solana ecosystem. Fragmetric succeeded in carrying out NCN reward distribution by utilizing Solana's token extension. Additionally, Fragmetric created useful solutions, such as the Normalized Token Program, for utilizing various LSTs in restaking platforms. The goal of Fragmetric is to create a safe, open, and incredibly effective restaking system that empowers users and supports the stability of the Solana restaking ecosystem.
