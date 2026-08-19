Wrapped FON Price Today

The live Wrapped FON (WFON) price today is $ 1.32, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFON to USD conversion rate is $ 1.32 per WFON.

Wrapped FON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,767,118, with a circulating supply of 7.42M WFON. During the last 24 hours, WFON traded between $ 1.23 (low) and $ 1.32 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.53, while the all-time low was $ 1.11.

In short-term performance, WFON moved +0.54% in the last hour and -3.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 243.55K.

Wrapped FON (WFON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.77M$ 9.77M $ 9.77M Volume (24H) $ 243.55K$ 243.55K $ 243.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.77M$ 9.77M $ 9.77M Circulation Supply 7.42M 7.42M 7.42M Total Supply 7,420,711.786066445 7,420,711.786066445 7,420,711.786066445

The current Market Cap of Wrapped FON is $ 9.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 243.55K. The circulating supply of WFON is 7.42M, with a total supply of 7420711.786066445. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.77M.