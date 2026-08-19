Wrapped FOGO Price Today

The live Wrapped FOGO (WFOGO) price today is $ 0.00806522, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFOGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00806522 per WFOGO.

Wrapped FOGO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,047,965, with a circulating supply of 10.05B WFOGO. During the last 24 hours, WFOGO traded between $ 0.00798321 (low) and $ 0.00825345 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02627776, while the all-time low was $ 0.00786258.

In short-term performance, WFOGO moved -0.02% in the last hour and -9.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.26K.

Wrapped FOGO (WFOGO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.05M$ 81.05M $ 81.05M Volume (24H) $ 7.26K$ 7.26K $ 7.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.05M$ 81.05M $ 81.05M Circulation Supply 10.05B 10.05B 10.05B Total Supply 10,049,110,266.54429 10,049,110,266.54429 10,049,110,266.54429

The current Market Cap of Wrapped FOGO is $ 81.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.26K. The circulating supply of WFOGO is 10.05B, with a total supply of 10049110266.54429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.05M.