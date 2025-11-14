Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 144.87K Total Supply: $ 29.23M Circulating Supply: $ 29.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 144.87K All-Time High: $ 0.00642276 All-Time Low: $ 0.00412634 Current Price: $ 0.00493706

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Information Elephant Money is a DeFi ecosystem built around two core tokens: ELEPHANT, a fixed supply asset on BNB Chain, and WELEPHANT, its wrapped version deployed on Base for cross-chain utility. ELEPHANT is designed for long-term value through strategic supply compression and organic liquidity growth. WELEPHANT extends this value proposition to the broader DeFi landscape, enabling integrations, yield strategies, and partnerships across chains. Official Website: https://elephant.money

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WELEPHANT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WELEPHANT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WELEPHANT's tokenomics, explore WELEPHANT token's live price!

WELEPHANT Price Prediction Want to know where WELEPHANT might be heading? Our WELEPHANT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

