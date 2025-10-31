Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00491287 $ 0.00491287 $ 0.00491287 24H Low $ 0.00537672 $ 0.00537672 $ 0.00537672 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00491287$ 0.00491287 $ 0.00491287 24H High $ 0.00537672$ 0.00537672 $ 0.00537672 All Time High $ 0.00642276$ 0.00642276 $ 0.00642276 Lowest Price $ 0.00465357$ 0.00465357 $ 0.00465357 Price Change (1H) +0.94% Price Change (1D) -1.09% Price Change (7D) -3.16% Price Change (7D) -3.16%

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) real-time price is $0.00513121. Over the past 24 hours, WELEPHANT traded between a low of $ 0.00491287 and a high of $ 0.00537672, showing active market volatility. WELEPHANT's all-time high price is $ 0.00642276, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00465357.

In terms of short-term performance, WELEPHANT has changed by +0.94% over the past hour, -1.09% over 24 hours, and -3.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.45K$ 164.45K $ 164.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 164.45K$ 164.45K $ 164.45K Circulation Supply 32.08M 32.08M 32.08M Total Supply 32,077,903.36380668 32,077,903.36380668 32,077,903.36380668

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Elephant is $ 164.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WELEPHANT is 32.08M, with a total supply of 32077903.36380668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 164.45K.