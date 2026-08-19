Wrapped EGAS Price Today

The live Wrapped EGAS (WEGAS) price today is $ 0.998835, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEGAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998835 per WEGAS.

Wrapped EGAS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,891,119, with a circulating supply of 1.89M WEGAS. During the last 24 hours, WEGAS traded between $ 0.996742 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 0.992065.

In short-term performance, WEGAS moved -0.49% in the last hour and -0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 185.35K.

Wrapped EGAS (WEGAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Volume (24H) $ 185.35K$ 185.35K $ 185.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Circulation Supply 1.89M 1.89M 1.89M Total Supply 1,893,325.620555491 1,893,325.620555491 1,893,325.620555491

The current Market Cap of Wrapped EGAS is $ 1.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 185.35K. The circulating supply of WEGAS is 1.89M, with a total supply of 1893325.620555491. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89M.