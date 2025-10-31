Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00275155 24H High $ 0.00292476 All Time High $ 0.00916377 Lowest Price $ 0.00013164 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.46% Price Change (7D) +619.11%

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) real-time price is $0.00272943. Over the past 24 hours, WDOR traded between a low of $ 0.00275155 and a high of $ 0.00292476, showing active market volatility. WDOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00916377, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00013164.

In terms of short-term performance, WDOR has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.46% over 24 hours, and +619.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.24K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.24K Circulation Supply 25.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped DOR is $ 68.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WDOR is 25.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.24K.