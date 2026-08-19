Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin Price Today

The live Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin (WCBTC) price today is $ 64,766, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,766 per WCBTC.

Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,996,397, with a circulating supply of 61.72 WCBTC. During the last 24 hours, WCBTC traded between $ 63,367 (low) and $ 65,150 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 124,156, while the all-time low was $ 54,621.

In short-term performance, WCBTC moved +0.31% in the last hour and +1.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.29K.

Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin (WCBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.00M$ 4.00M $ 4.00M Volume (24H) $ 1.29K$ 1.29K $ 1.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.00M$ 4.00M $ 4.00M Circulation Supply 61.72 61.72 61.72 Total Supply 61.71580246716592 61.71580246716592 61.71580246716592

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin is $ 4.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.29K. The circulating supply of WCBTC is 61.72, with a total supply of 61.71580246716592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.00M.