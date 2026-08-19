Wrapped Circle xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) price today is $ 71.16, with a 4.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCRCLX to USD conversion rate is $ 71.16 per WCRCLX.

Wrapped Circle xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 191,483, with a circulating supply of 2.69K WCRCLX. During the last 24 hours, WCRCLX traded between $ 71.15 (low) and $ 74.16 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 76.1, while the all-time low was $ 61.74.

In short-term performance, WCRCLX moved -0.08% in the last hour and -0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.19K.

Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 191.48K$ 191.48K $ 191.48K Volume (24H) $ 69.19K$ 69.19K $ 69.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.48K$ 191.48K $ 191.48K Circulation Supply 2.69K 2.69K 2.69K Total Supply 2,690.920052751552 2,690.920052751552 2,690.920052751552

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Circle xStock is $ 191.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.19K. The circulating supply of WCRCLX is 2.69K, with a total supply of 2690.920052751552. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.48K.