Wrapped Canton Coin Price Today

The live Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) price today is $ 0.088807, with a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.088807 per WCC.

Wrapped Canton Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 361,686, with a circulating supply of 4.07M WCC. During the last 24 hours, WCC traded between $ 0.086389 (low) and $ 0.117603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.774895, while the all-time low was $ 0.079589.

In short-term performance, WCC moved +0.00% in the last hour and -10.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.62K.

Wrapped Canton Coin (WCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.69K$ 361.69K $ 361.69K Volume (24H) $ 4.62K$ 4.62K $ 4.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 361.69K$ 361.69K $ 361.69K Circulation Supply 4.07M 4.07M 4.07M Total Supply 4,072,696.917801345 4,072,696.917801345 4,072,696.917801345

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Canton Coin is $ 361.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.62K. The circulating supply of WCC is 4.07M, with a total supply of 4072696.917801345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.69K.