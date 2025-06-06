Wrapped bNVDA Price (WBNVDA)
The live price of Wrapped bNVDA (WBNVDA) today is 141.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WBNVDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped bNVDA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped bNVDA price change within the day is +0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped bNVDA to USD was $ +0.538967.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped bNVDA to USD was $ +35.8013985420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped bNVDA to USD was $ +70.8111584700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped bNVDA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.538967
|+0.38%
|30 Days
|$ +35.8013985420
|+25.36%
|60 Days
|$ +70.8111584700
|+50.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped bNVDA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.38%
+0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Backed brings real-world assets on-chain. Backed issues permissionless tokens that track the value of real-world assets and are fully collateralized by them, such as stocks or ETFs. Tokens are MiFID II-compliant financial products issued under an approved EU prospectus. Backed offers tokenization services to institutional clients, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi. Backed’s native tokens are not offered, sold, or delivered within the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons.
