Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Tokenomics
Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped BESC (WBESC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Information
At Besc Crypto, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you trade and exchange tokens. Our platform is designed with user experience in mind, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can navigate the world of cryptocurrency with ease. With a commitment to transparency and security, we strive to provide a reliable environment for all your trading needs.
We are a Usa company registered in the State of New Hampshire. We offer a full Usa licensed centralized exchange, a native token paired with Solana and Liquidity Locked NFT collections.
Builders Edge Services & Construction (BESC LLC) is a trusted leader in the construction industry, delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects. Our team of six full-time professionals brings expertise and dedication to every project, ensuring exceptional results and customer satisfaction.
BESC LLC's innovative approach, combining traditional business with blockchain technology, positions BESC Coin as a unique investment opportunity. With a strong foundation, proven profitability, and a growing ecosystem, BESC Coin is shaping the future of construction and finance.
Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BESC (WBESC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBESC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBESC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WBESC's tokenomics, explore WBESC token's live price!
WBESC Price Prediction
Want to know where WBESC might be heading? Our WBESC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for