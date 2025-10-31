Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.03 $ 3.03 $ 3.03 24H Low $ 3.19 $ 3.19 $ 3.19 24H High 24H Low $ 3.03$ 3.03 $ 3.03 24H High $ 3.19$ 3.19 $ 3.19 All Time High $ 5.37$ 5.37 $ 5.37 Lowest Price $ 2.91$ 2.91 $ 2.91 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) -3.26% Price Change (7D) -17.48% Price Change (7D) -17.48%

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) real-time price is $3.04. Over the past 24 hours, WBESC traded between a low of $ 3.03 and a high of $ 3.19, showing active market volatility. WBESC's all-time high price is $ 5.37, while its all-time low price is $ 2.91.

In terms of short-term performance, WBESC has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -3.26% over 24 hours, and -17.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.57M$ 2.57M $ 2.57M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.57M$ 2.57M $ 2.57M Circulation Supply 844.91K 844.91K 844.91K Total Supply 844,906.2507764744 844,906.2507764744 844,906.2507764744

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BESC is $ 2.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WBESC is 844.91K, with a total supply of 844906.2507764744. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.57M.