Wrapped Banano Price Today

The live Wrapped Banano (WBAN) price today is $ 0, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WBAN.

Wrapped Banano currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,769, with a circulating supply of 97.75M WBAN. During the last 24 hours, WBAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01942489, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WBAN moved -- in the last hour and +0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.32.

Wrapped Banano (WBAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.77K$ 41.77K $ 41.77K Volume (24H) $ 67.32$ 67.32 $ 67.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.77K$ 41.77K $ 41.77K Circulation Supply 97.75M 97.75M 97.75M Total Supply 97,752,607.20794626 97,752,607.20794626 97,752,607.20794626

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Banano is $ 41.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.32. The circulating supply of WBAN is 97.75M, with a total supply of 97752607.20794626. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.77K.