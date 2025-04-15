Wrapped AVAX Logo

Wrapped AVAX Price (WAVAX)

USD

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Live Price Chart

$20.19
$20.19$20.19
+3.90%(1D)

Price of Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Today

The live price of Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) today is 20.19 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 236.61M USD. WAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped AVAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped AVAX price change within the day is +4.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.72M USD

Get real-time price updates of the WAVAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAVAX price information.

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped AVAX to USD was $ +0.776735.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped AVAX to USD was $ +1.0920670050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped AVAX to USD was $ -4.2043211820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped AVAX to USD was $ -16.38082599763864.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.776735+4.00%
30 Days$ +1.0920670050+5.41%
60 Days$ -4.2043211820-20.82%
90 Days$ -16.38082599763864-44.79%

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped AVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 19.41
$ 19.41$ 19.41

$ 20.59
$ 20.59$ 20.59

$ 2,000.68
$ 2,000.68$ 2,000.68

-0.00%

+4.00%

+20.16%

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 236.61M
$ 236.61M$ 236.61M

--
----

11.72M
11.72M 11.72M

What is Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WAVAX to Local Currencies

1 WAVAX to VND
517,691.79
1 WAVAX to AUD
A$31.9002
1 WAVAX to GBP
15.1425
1 WAVAX to EUR
17.7672
1 WAVAX to USD
$20.19
1 WAVAX to MYR
RM89.0379
1 WAVAX to TRY
768.0276
1 WAVAX to JPY
¥2,889.189
1 WAVAX to RUB
1,660.8294
1 WAVAX to INR
1,736.7438
1 WAVAX to IDR
Rp336,499.8654
1 WAVAX to KRW
28,678.8855
1 WAVAX to PHP
1,151.4357
1 WAVAX to EGP
￡E.1,029.4881
1 WAVAX to BRL
R$118.1115
1 WAVAX to CAD
C$27.8622
1 WAVAX to BDT
2,452.8831
1 WAVAX to NGN
32,407.5747
1 WAVAX to UAH
833.4432
1 WAVAX to VES
Bs1,433.49
1 WAVAX to PKR
Rs5,663.295
1 WAVAX to KZT
10,455.5934
1 WAVAX to THB
฿677.9802
1 WAVAX to TWD
NT$653.3484
1 WAVAX to AED
د.إ74.0973
1 WAVAX to CHF
Fr16.3539
1 WAVAX to HKD
HK$156.4725
1 WAVAX to MAD
.د.م186.9594
1 WAVAX to MXN
$405.6171