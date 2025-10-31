Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.001, 24H High $ 1.004, All Time High $ 1.029, Lowest Price $ 0.988984, Price Change (1H) -0.12%, Price Change (1D) -0.02%, Price Change (7D) -0.17%

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) real-time price is $1.002. Over the past 24 hours, WAPLAUSDT0 traded between a low of $ 1.001 and a high of $ 1.004, showing active market volatility. WAPLAUSDT0's all-time high price is $ 1.029, while its all-time low price is $ 0.988984.

In terms of short-term performance, WAPLAUSDT0 has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -0.02% over 24 hours, and -0.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 (WAPLAUSDT0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.95M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.95M, Circulation Supply 46.83M, Total Supply 46,834,724.787373

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0 is $ 46.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAPLAUSDT0 is 46.83M, with a total supply of 46834724.787373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.95M.