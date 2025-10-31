Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.998043, 24H High $ 1.001, All Time High $ 1.028, Lowest Price $ 0.956016, Price Change (1H) +0.01%, Price Change (1D) +0.10%, Price Change (7D) +0.07%

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) real-time price is $0.999734. Over the past 24 hours, WAPLAUSDE traded between a low of $ 0.998043 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. WAPLAUSDE's all-time high price is $ 1.028, while its all-time low price is $ 0.956016.

In terms of short-term performance, WAPLAUSDE has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.10% over 24 hours, and +0.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.88M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.88M, Circulation Supply 11.88M, Total Supply 11,883,368.35230535

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe is $ 11.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAPLAUSDE is 11.88M, with a total supply of 11883368.35230535. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.88M.