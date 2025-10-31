Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH (WAGNOWSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,577.11 24H High $ 4,876.57 All Time High $ 5,982.55 Lowest Price $ 4,471.57 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -4.80% Price Change (7D) -2.08%

Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH (WAGNOWSTETH) real-time price is $4,599.63. Over the past 24 hours, WAGNOWSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,577.11 and a high of $ 4,876.57, showing active market volatility. WAGNOWSTETH's all-time high price is $ 5,982.55, while its all-time low price is $ 4,471.57.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGNOWSTETH has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -4.80% over 24 hours, and -2.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH (WAGNOWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.52M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.52M Circulation Supply 1.42K Total Supply 1,418.439605680338

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Gnosis wstETH is $ 6.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGNOWSTETH is 1.42K, with a total supply of 1418.439605680338. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.52M.