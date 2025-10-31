Wrapped Aave Gnosis WETH (WAGNOWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3,820.15 $ 3,820.15 $ 3,820.15 24H Low $ 4,069.49 $ 4,069.49 $ 4,069.49 24H High 24H Low $ 3,820.15$ 3,820.15 $ 3,820.15 24H High $ 4,069.49$ 4,069.49 $ 4,069.49 All Time High $ 5,023.11$ 5,023.11 $ 5,023.11 Lowest Price $ 3,736.37$ 3,736.37 $ 3,736.37 Price Change (1H) -0.15% Price Change (1D) -4.73% Price Change (7D) -2.26% Price Change (7D) -2.26%

Wrapped Aave Gnosis WETH (WAGNOWETH) real-time price is $3,838.19. Over the past 24 hours, WAGNOWETH traded between a low of $ 3,820.15 and a high of $ 4,069.49, showing active market volatility. WAGNOWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,023.11, while its all-time low price is $ 3,736.37.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGNOWETH has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -4.73% over 24 hours, and -2.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis WETH (WAGNOWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.15M$ 4.15M $ 4.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.15M$ 4.15M $ 4.15M Circulation Supply 1.08K 1.08K 1.08K Total Supply 1,081.717198342831 1,081.717198342831 1,081.717198342831

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Gnosis WETH is $ 4.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGNOWETH is 1.08K, with a total supply of 1081.717198342831. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.15M.