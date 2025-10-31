Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 126.61 $ 126.61 $ 126.61 24H Low $ 138.75 $ 138.75 $ 138.75 24H High 24H Low $ 126.61$ 126.61 $ 126.61 24H High $ 138.75$ 138.75 $ 138.75 All Time High $ 171.93$ 171.93 $ 171.93 Lowest Price $ 118.89$ 118.89 $ 118.89 Price Change (1H) +0.81% Price Change (1D) -3.51% Price Change (7D) +2.19% Price Change (7D) +2.19%

Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) real-time price is $128.74. Over the past 24 hours, WAGNOGNO traded between a low of $ 126.61 and a high of $ 138.75, showing active market volatility. WAGNOGNO's all-time high price is $ 171.93, while its all-time low price is $ 118.89.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGNOGNO has changed by +0.81% over the past hour, -3.51% over 24 hours, and +2.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.71K$ 112.71K $ 112.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.71K$ 112.71K $ 112.71K Circulation Supply 882.35 882.35 882.35 Total Supply 882.3491826518602 882.3491826518602 882.3491826518602

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO is $ 112.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGNOGNO is 882.35, with a total supply of 882.3491826518602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.71K.