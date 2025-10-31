Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3,969.5 $ 3,969.5 $ 3,969.5 24H Low $ 4,224.3 $ 4,224.3 $ 4,224.3 24H High 24H Low $ 3,969.5$ 3,969.5 $ 3,969.5 24H High $ 4,224.3$ 4,224.3 $ 4,224.3 All Time High $ 5,206.48$ 5,206.48 $ 5,206.48 Lowest Price $ 3,549.35$ 3,549.35 $ 3,549.35 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -4.56% Price Change (7D) -2.37% Price Change (7D) -2.37%

Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) real-time price is $3,992.12. Over the past 24 hours, WAETHWETH traded between a low of $ 3,969.5 and a high of $ 4,224.3, showing active market volatility. WAETHWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,206.48, while its all-time low price is $ 3,549.35.

In terms of short-term performance, WAETHWETH has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -4.56% over 24 hours, and -2.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH (WAETHWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 143.63M$ 143.63M $ 143.63M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 143.63M$ 143.63M $ 143.63M Circulation Supply 35.99K 35.99K 35.99K Total Supply 35,989.50418538244 35,989.50418538244 35,989.50418538244

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH is $ 143.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAETHWETH is 35.99K, with a total supply of 35989.50418538244. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.63M.