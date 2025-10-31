Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.15 24H Low $ 1.15 24H High $ 1.15 All Time High $ 1.27 Lowest Price $ 0.965606 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.03% Price Change (7D) +0.03%

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) real-time price is $1.15. Over the past 24 hours, WAETHUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.15 and a high of $ 1.15, showing active market volatility. WAETHUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.27, while its all-time low price is $ 0.965606.

In terms of short-term performance, WAETHUSDC has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.03% over 24 hours, and +0.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC (WAETHUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.35M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.35M Circulation Supply 111.62M Total Supply 111,619,991.127378

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC is $ 128.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAETHUSDC is 111.62M, with a total supply of 111619991.127378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.35M.