Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,597.11 24H High $ 5,162.5 All Time High $ 8,323.65 Lowest Price $ 4,293.25 Price Change (1H) -0.16% Price Change (1D) -3.85% Price Change (7D) -2.28%

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) real-time price is $4,625.17. Over the past 24 hours, WABASWSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,597.11 and a high of $ 5,162.5, showing active market volatility. WABASWSTETH's all-time high price is $ 8,323.65, while its all-time low price is $ 4,293.25.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASWSTETH has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -3.85% over 24 hours, and -2.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 154.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 154.65K Circulation Supply 33.44 Total Supply 33.43681182134697

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base wstETH is $ 154.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASWSTETH is 33.44, with a total supply of 33.43681182134697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.65K.