Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,906.42 24H High $ 4,229.59 All Time High $ 7,104.16 Lowest Price $ 3,674.28 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) -4.30% Price Change (7D) -2.26%

Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) real-time price is $3,910.55. Over the past 24 hours, WABASWETH traded between a low of $ 3,906.42 and a high of $ 4,229.59, showing active market volatility. WABASWETH's all-time high price is $ 7,104.16, while its all-time low price is $ 3,674.28.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASWETH has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, -4.30% over 24 hours, and -2.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base WETH (WABASWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.04M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 266.18 Total Supply 266.1798854159565

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base WETH is $ 1.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASWETH is 266.18, with a total supply of 266.1798854159565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.04M.