Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.083 $ 1.083 $ 1.083 24H Low $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H High 24H Low $ 1.083$ 1.083 $ 1.083 24H High $ 1.14$ 1.14 $ 1.14 All Time High $ 2.18$ 2.18 $ 2.18 Lowest Price $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Price Change (1H) -0.62% Price Change (1D) -0.67% Price Change (7D) -0.55% Price Change (7D) -0.55%

Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) real-time price is $1.11. Over the past 24 hours, WABASUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.083 and a high of $ 1.14, showing active market volatility. WABASUSDC's all-time high price is $ 2.18, while its all-time low price is $ 1.011.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASUSDC has changed by -0.62% over the past hour, -0.67% over 24 hours, and -0.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.64M$ 10.64M $ 10.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.64M$ 10.64M $ 10.64M Circulation Supply 9.62M 9.62M 9.62M Total Supply 9,623,064.315159 9,623,064.315159 9,623,064.315159

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base USDC is $ 10.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASUSDC is 9.62M, with a total supply of 9623064.315159. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.64M.