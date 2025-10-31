Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H Low $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H High 24H Low $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 All Time High $ 1.2$ 1.2 $ 1.2 Lowest Price $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) -0.83% Price Change (7D) -0.41% Price Change (7D) -0.41%

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) real-time price is $1.18. Over the past 24 hours, WABASEURC traded between a low of $ 1.18 and a high of $ 1.19, showing active market volatility. WABASEURC's all-time high price is $ 1.2, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASEURC has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -0.83% over 24 hours, and -0.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.78K$ 140.78K $ 140.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.78K$ 140.78K $ 140.78K Circulation Supply 119.44K 119.44K 119.44K Total Supply 119,439.035831 119,439.035831 119,439.035831

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base EURC is $ 140.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASEURC is 119.44K, with a total supply of 119439.035831. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.78K.