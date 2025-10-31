Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 19.48 24H High $ 21.58 All Time High $ 37.8 Lowest Price $ 9.46 Price Change (1H) -0.26% Price Change (1D) -6.72% Price Change (7D) -5.47%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) real-time price is $19.51. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAWAVAX traded between a low of $ 19.48 and a high of $ 21.58, showing active market volatility. WAAVAWAVAX's all-time high price is $ 37.8, while its all-time low price is $ 9.46.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAWAVAX has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -6.72% over 24 hours, and -5.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.34K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.34K Circulation Supply 5.76K Total Supply 5,758.084522769184

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX is $ 112.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAWAVAX is 5.76K, with a total supply of 5758.084522769184. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.34K.