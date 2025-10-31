Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H Low $ 1.22 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 24H High 24H Low $ 1.15$ 1.15 $ 1.15 24H High $ 1.22$ 1.22 $ 1.22 All Time High $ 1.44$ 1.44 $ 1.44 Lowest Price $ 0.574882$ 0.574882 $ 0.574882 Price Change (1H) +0.78% Price Change (1D) +0.53% Price Change (7D) -0.48% Price Change (7D) -0.48%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) real-time price is $1.18. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.15 and a high of $ 1.22, showing active market volatility. WAAVAUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.44, while its all-time low price is $ 0.574882.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAUSDT has changed by +0.78% over the past hour, +0.53% over 24 hours, and -0.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.69K$ 156.69K $ 156.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.69K$ 156.69K $ 156.69K Circulation Supply 132.31K 132.31K 132.31K Total Supply 132,310.188818 132,310.188818 132,310.188818

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT is $ 156.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAUSDT is 132.31K, with a total supply of 132310.188818. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.69K.