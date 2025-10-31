Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC (WAAVAUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H Low $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H High 24H Low $ 1.14$ 1.14 $ 1.14 24H High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 All Time High $ 1.41$ 1.41 $ 1.41 Lowest Price $ 0.566241$ 0.566241 $ 0.566241 Price Change (1H) +0.71% Price Change (1D) +0.60% Price Change (7D) -0.15% Price Change (7D) -0.15%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC (WAAVAUSDC) real-time price is $1.17. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.14 and a high of $ 1.19, showing active market volatility. WAAVAUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.41, while its all-time low price is $ 0.566241.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAUSDC has changed by +0.71% over the past hour, +0.60% over 24 hours, and -0.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC (WAAVAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 175.54K$ 175.54K $ 175.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 175.54K$ 175.54K $ 175.54K Circulation Supply 150.20K 150.20K 150.20K Total Supply 150,203.744488 150,203.744488 150,203.744488

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDC is $ 175.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAUSDC is 150.20K, with a total supply of 150203.744488. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.54K.