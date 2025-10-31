Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 22.45 24H High $ 24.82 All Time High $ 43.88 Lowest Price $ 14.82 Price Change (1H) -0.80% Price Change (1D) -6.25% Price Change (7D) -6.84%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) real-time price is $22.49. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVASAVAX traded between a low of $ 22.45 and a high of $ 24.82, showing active market volatility. WAAVASAVAX's all-time high price is $ 43.88, while its all-time low price is $ 14.82.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVASAVAX has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -6.25% over 24 hours, and -6.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 282.59K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 282.59K Circulation Supply 12.57K Total Supply 12,565.13904991966

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX is $ 282.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVASAVAX is 12.57K, with a total supply of 12565.13904991966. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 282.59K.