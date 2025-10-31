Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,582.87 24H High $ 4,872.58 All Time High $ 6,078.71 Lowest Price $ 4,345.68 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -3.57% Price Change (7D) -2.32%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) real-time price is $4,611.92. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBWSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,582.87 and a high of $ 4,872.58, showing active market volatility. WAARBWSTETH's all-time high price is $ 6,078.71, while its all-time low price is $ 4,345.68.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBWSTETH has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -3.57% over 24 hours, and -2.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH (WAARBWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.18M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 257.30 Total Supply 257.2979957244602

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum wstETH is $ 1.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBWSTETH is 257.30, with a total supply of 257.2979957244602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.