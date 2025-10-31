Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3,957.94 $ 3,957.94 $ 3,957.94 24H Low $ 4,218.05 $ 4,218.05 $ 4,218.05 24H High 24H Low $ 3,957.94$ 3,957.94 $ 3,957.94 24H High $ 4,218.05$ 4,218.05 $ 4,218.05 All Time High $ 5,197.67$ 5,197.67 $ 5,197.67 Lowest Price $ 3,698.84$ 3,698.84 $ 3,698.84 Price Change (1H) +0.41% Price Change (1D) -4.01% Price Change (7D) -1.56% Price Change (7D) -1.56%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) real-time price is $3,993.41. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBWETH traded between a low of $ 3,957.94 and a high of $ 4,218.05, showing active market volatility. WAARBWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,197.67, while its all-time low price is $ 3,698.84.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBWETH has changed by +0.41% over the past hour, -4.01% over 24 hours, and -1.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH (WAARBWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 283.27 283.27 283.27 Total Supply 283.2659330157915 283.2659330157915 283.2659330157915

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum WETH is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBWETH is 283.27, with a total supply of 283.2659330157915. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.