Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H Low $ 1.21 $ 1.21 $ 1.21 24H High 24H Low $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High $ 1.21$ 1.21 $ 1.21 All Time High $ 1.23$ 1.23 $ 1.23 Lowest Price $ 1.094$ 1.094 $ 1.094 Price Change (1H) +0.47% Price Change (1D) +1.19% Price Change (7D) +1.17% Price Change (7D) +1.17%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) real-time price is $1.21. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.18 and a high of $ 1.21, showing active market volatility. WAARBUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.23, while its all-time low price is $ 1.094.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBUSDT has changed by +0.47% over the past hour, +1.19% over 24 hours, and +1.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT (WAARBUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.89M$ 4.89M $ 4.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.89M$ 4.89M $ 4.89M Circulation Supply 4.05M 4.05M 4.05M Total Supply 4,051,872.577942 4,051,872.577942 4,051,872.577942

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDT is $ 4.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDT is 4.05M, with a total supply of 4051872.577942. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.89M.