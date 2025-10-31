Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.13 $ 1.13 $ 1.13 24H Low $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H High 24H Low $ 1.13$ 1.13 $ 1.13 24H High $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 All Time High $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 Lowest Price $ 1.046$ 1.046 $ 1.046 Price Change (1H) +0.47% Price Change (1D) +1.19% Price Change (7D) +0.07% Price Change (7D) +0.07%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) real-time price is $1.15. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBUSDCN traded between a low of $ 1.13 and a high of $ 1.16, showing active market volatility. WAARBUSDCN's all-time high price is $ 1.18, while its all-time low price is $ 1.046.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBUSDCN has changed by +0.47% over the past hour, +1.19% over 24 hours, and +0.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.28M$ 5.28M $ 5.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.28M$ 5.28M $ 5.28M Circulation Supply 4.57M 4.57M 4.57M Total Supply 4,570,646.158669 4,570,646.158669 4,570,646.158669

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn is $ 5.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBUSDCN is 4.57M, with a total supply of 4570646.158669. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.28M.