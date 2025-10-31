Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO (WAARBGHO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.051 24H High $ 1.083 All Time High $ 1.098 Lowest Price $ 0.976544 Price Change (1H) +0.40% Price Change (1D) +1.18% Price Change (7D) +1.15%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO (WAARBGHO) real-time price is $1.077. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBGHO traded between a low of $ 1.051 and a high of $ 1.083, showing active market volatility. WAARBGHO's all-time high price is $ 1.098, while its all-time low price is $ 0.976544.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBGHO has changed by +0.40% over the past hour, +1.18% over 24 hours, and +1.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO (WAARBGHO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.87M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.87M Circulation Supply 8.23M Total Supply 8,229,663.023315292

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum GHO is $ 8.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBGHO is 8.23M, with a total supply of 8229663.023315292. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.87M.