Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 4,003.35 $ 4,003.35 $ 4,003.35 24H Low $ 4,251.17 $ 4,251.17 $ 4,251.17 24H High 24H Low $ 4,003.35$ 4,003.35 $ 4,003.35 24H High $ 4,251.17$ 4,251.17 $ 4,251.17 All Time High $ 5,048.06$ 5,048.06 $ 5,048.06 Lowest Price $ 3,833.47$ 3,833.47 $ 3,833.47 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -3.77% Price Change (7D) -2.41% Price Change (7D) -2.41%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) real-time price is $4,021.21. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBEZETH traded between a low of $ 4,003.35 and a high of $ 4,251.17, showing active market volatility. WAARBEZETH's all-time high price is $ 5,048.06, while its all-time low price is $ 3,833.47.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBEZETH has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -3.77% over 24 hours, and -2.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 847.24K$ 847.24K $ 847.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 847.24K$ 847.24K $ 847.24K Circulation Supply 211.57 211.57 211.57 Total Supply 211.5730457497444 211.5730457497444 211.5730457497444

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH is $ 847.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBEZETH is 211.57, with a total supply of 211.5730457497444. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 847.24K.