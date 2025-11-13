WPAY (WPAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WPAY (WPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 2.04M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 11.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.71B
All-Time High: $ 0.262798
All-Time Low: $ 0.04720244
Current Price: $ 0.171148

WPAY (WPAY) Information Wirex Pay represents the future of digital payments, seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with traditional finance. Designed as a modular payment chain and incubated by Wirex, a global leader in the crypto debit card market, Wirex Pay leverages the power of Polygon ZK to offer unparalleled transaction efficiency and security. Supported by Visa, Wirex Pay aligns closely with Visa's vision for the future of payments, emphasizing collaboration in driving fintech innovation. Wirex Pay represents the future of digital payments, seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with traditional finance. Designed as a modular payment chain and incubated by Wirex, a global leader in the crypto debit card market, Wirex Pay leverages the power of Polygon ZK to offer unparalleled transaction efficiency and security. Supported by Visa, Wirex Pay aligns closely with Visa's vision for the future of payments, emphasizing collaboration in driving fintech innovation. Official Website: https://wirexpaychain.com Whitepaper: https://docs.wirexpaychain.com/

WPAY (WPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WPAY (WPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WPAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WPAY's tokenomics, explore WPAY token's live price!

