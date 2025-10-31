WPAY (WPAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.170023 $ 0.170023 $ 0.170023 24H Low $ 0.17317 $ 0.17317 $ 0.17317 24H High 24H Low $ 0.170023$ 0.170023 $ 0.170023 24H High $ 0.17317$ 0.17317 $ 0.17317 All Time High $ 0.262798$ 0.262798 $ 0.262798 Lowest Price $ 0.04720244$ 0.04720244 $ 0.04720244 Price Change (1H) +0.40% Price Change (1D) +0.99% Price Change (7D) +0.97% Price Change (7D) +0.97%

WPAY (WPAY) real-time price is $0.172374. Over the past 24 hours, WPAY traded between a low of $ 0.170023 and a high of $ 0.17317, showing active market volatility. WPAY's all-time high price is $ 0.262798, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04720244.

In terms of short-term performance, WPAY has changed by +0.40% over the past hour, +0.99% over 24 hours, and +0.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WPAY (WPAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.72B$ 1.72B $ 1.72B Circulation Supply 11.92M 11.92M 11.92M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WPAY is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPAY is 11.92M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.72B.