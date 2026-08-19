Worldwide USD Price Today

The live Worldwide USD (WUSD) price today is $ 0.991865, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.991865 per WUSD.

Worldwide USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 653,434, with a circulating supply of 658.79K WUSD. During the last 24 hours, WUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 0.934513.

In short-term performance, WUSD moved -- in the last hour and -15.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.06.

Worldwide USD (WUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 653.43K$ 653.43K $ 653.43K Volume (24H) $ 1.06$ 1.06 $ 1.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 653.43K$ 653.43K $ 653.43K Circulation Supply 658.79K 658.79K 658.79K Total Supply 658,792.9642690615 658,792.9642690615 658,792.9642690615

The current Market Cap of Worldwide USD is $ 653.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.06. The circulating supply of WUSD is 658.79K, with a total supply of 658792.9642690615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 653.43K.