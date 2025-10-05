Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00205134 $ 0.00205134 $ 0.00205134 24H Low $ 0.00255007 $ 0.00255007 $ 0.00255007 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00205134$ 0.00205134 $ 0.00205134 24H High $ 0.00255007$ 0.00255007 $ 0.00255007 All Time High $ 0.00795894$ 0.00795894 $ 0.00795894 Lowest Price $ 0.00065843$ 0.00065843 $ 0.00065843 Price Change (1H) +1.22% Price Change (1D) +11.81% Price Change (7D) +10.30% Price Change (7D) +10.30%

Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) real-time price is $0.00233677. Over the past 24 hours, LOLCOIN traded between a low of $ 0.00205134 and a high of $ 0.00255007, showing active market volatility. LOLCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00795894, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00065843.

In terms of short-term performance, LOLCOIN has changed by +1.22% over the past hour, +11.81% over 24 hours, and +10.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Worlds First Memecoin (LOLCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Circulation Supply 999.61M 999.61M 999.61M Total Supply 999,612,754.218761 999,612,754.218761 999,612,754.218761

The current Market Cap of Worlds First Memecoin is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOLCOIN is 999.61M, with a total supply of 999612754.218761. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.34M.