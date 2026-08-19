World3 Price Today

The live World3 (WAI) price today is $ 0.00833245, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00833245 per WAI.

World3 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,827,098, with a circulating supply of 339.06M WAI. During the last 24 hours, WAI traded between $ 0.00811176 (low) and $ 0.00859069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069136, while the all-time low was $ 0.00799315.

In short-term performance, WAI moved -0.22% in the last hour and -1.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.39K.

World3 (WAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.83M$ 2.83M $ 2.83M Volume (24H) $ 90.39K$ 90.39K $ 90.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.34M$ 8.34M $ 8.34M Circulation Supply 339.06M 339.06M 339.06M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of World3 is $ 2.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.39K. The circulating supply of WAI is 339.06M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.34M.