World Series of Degens is a Solana-based meme project that caters to "degens" (short for degenerates, a term of endearment amongst people who love to gamble on crypto, sports, poker, slots, etc.). It's mascot is "Degen Danny." But WSOD is also more than just a meme idea; it also has utility. Things like leaderboards, giveaways, sponsored entries into poker events, and even merch (i.e., patches, wristbands, etc.).
Those in the WSOD community can share "bad beat" stories, discuss their pending wagers, and much more. The more active you are in the WSOD community, the more you'll rank on WSOD's leaderboards, which makes you eligible for recognition and prizes.
Understanding the tokenomics of World Series of Degens (WSOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.