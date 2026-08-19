Which blockchain network does World Rebuilding Trust run on?

World Rebuilding Trust operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WRT?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does World Rebuilding Trust belong to?

World Rebuilding Trust falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Token-2022 category. This classification helps investors compare WRT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of World Rebuilding Trust?

Its market capitalization is £7998.3679996046130000, placing the asset at rank #7317. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WRT is currently circulating?

There are 999930540.277753 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for World Rebuilding Trust today?

Over the past day, WRT generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, World Rebuilding Trust fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.